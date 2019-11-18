JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €22.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €23.90 ($27.79) price target on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.30 ($34.07) price target on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on RWE and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. RWE has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.25 ($31.68).

RWE stock opened at €25.68 ($29.86) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €24.82. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

