Joincoin (J) Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Joincoin has a total market capitalization of $20,032.00 and $5.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joincoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Joincoin has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (CRYPTO:J) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,350,808 coins. Joincoin’s official website is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0 . Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team

Joincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

