Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $228,000 in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,291,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 2,391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,169,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,367,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,142,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,604 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BJ opened at $26.61 on Monday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $29.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP William C. Werner sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $329,660.21. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 6,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $170,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,469,225 shares of company stock valued at $89,338,149 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

