Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $282,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 42,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 28,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 738,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,554,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETB opened at $16.79 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.