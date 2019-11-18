Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 30,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

DSI opened at $116.28 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $87.16 and a 52-week high of $115.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.94 and its 200-day moving average is $109.80.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.