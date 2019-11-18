Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2019 // Comments off

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPLT. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $83.85 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.99.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.