Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPLT. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $83.85 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.99.

