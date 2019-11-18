James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for James River Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. B. Riley currently has a “Sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for James River Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.50 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 3.69%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered James River Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $35.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37. James River Group has a 52-week low of $34.08 and a 52-week high of $52.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

In other James River Group news, CEO J Adam Abram acquired 1,585 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $55,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,001,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,429,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,749,000 after buying an additional 137,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,265,000 after buying an additional 42,184 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in James River Group by 668.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,345,000 after buying an additional 711,141 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in James River Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 557,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,558,000 after buying an additional 66,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of James River Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

