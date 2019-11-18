JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) and Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Financial Review

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) and Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares JAKKS Pacific and Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JAKKS Pacific -6.66% -83.08% -5.65% Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A

31.4% of JAKKS Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of JAKKS Pacific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JAKKS Pacific and Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JAKKS Pacific $567.81 million 0.06 -$42.37 million ($1.25) -0.71 Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology $18.53 million 6.07 $7.92 million N/A N/A

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JAKKS Pacific.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for JAKKS Pacific and Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JAKKS Pacific 0 2 0 0 2.00 Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

JAKKS Pacific presently has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 40.45%. Given JAKKS Pacific’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe JAKKS Pacific is more favorable than Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology.

Summary

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology beats JAKKS Pacific on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons. The company also provides role and pretend play, dress-up, and novelty products for boys and girls based on various brands and entertainment properties, as well as on its own proprietary brands; and indoor and outdoor kids' furniture, activity trays and tables, room décor, kiddie pools, and seasonal and outdoor products comprising pool floats and various other pool toys. In addition, it offers Halloween and everyday costumes for various ages based on licensed and proprietary non-licensed brands, and related Halloween accessories; outdoor activity toys; and junior sports toys, including hyper-charged balls, sport sets, and toy hoops. The company sells its products through in-house sales staff and independent sales representatives to toy and mass-market retail chain stores, department stores, office supply stores, drug and grocery store chains, club stores, toy specialty stores, and wholesalers. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics. The company sells its products through distributors, e-commerce platforms, and supermarkets. The company also exports its products. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. was founded in 2018 and is based in Xiamen, China.

