Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Shares Up 9.1%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG)’s share price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 100,002 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 278,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.20 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

