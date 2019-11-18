Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 354.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $36.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.