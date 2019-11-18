Ixcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $5.00 (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. Ixcoin has a market cap of $418,738.00 and $5.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ixcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2011. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,100,650 coins. The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin

Ixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

