iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Hits New 1-Year High at $186.80

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $186.80 and last traded at $186.76, with a volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.11.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,373,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,202,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,478,000 after acquiring an additional 353,386 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,442,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,113,000 after acquiring an additional 66,005 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,415,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,885,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

