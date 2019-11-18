iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.50

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.50 and last traded at $92.50, with a volume of 151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.49.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.56 and its 200-day moving average is $86.55.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWY. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,955,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.