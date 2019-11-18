iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sets New 52-Week High at $169.10

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $169.10 and last traded at $168.87, with a volume of 23831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.16 and its 200-day moving average is $158.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,304,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,712,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,838,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,582,000 after buying an additional 230,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,776,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,544,000 after buying an additional 179,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,255,000 after buying an additional 279,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,920,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,557,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

