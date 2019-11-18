iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $116.23

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.23 and last traded at $116.15, with a volume of 1402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.28.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 30,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

