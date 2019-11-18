iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Position Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWC. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $92.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.41. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $97.97.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

