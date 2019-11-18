IQE (LON:IQE) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 108 ($1.41) target price on the stock.

IQE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of IQE to a speculative buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.41) price objective on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IQE in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQE has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 88 ($1.15).

Shares of IQE stock traded down GBX 15.20 ($0.20) on Thursday, reaching GBX 50.65 ($0.66). 17,737,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,840,000. IQE has a 52 week low of GBX 43.34 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 99.60 ($1.30). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.28 million and a PE ratio of -28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

