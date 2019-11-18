IOTA Reaches Market Capitalization of $714.66 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ovis, Exrates, Binance and Coinone. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $714.66 million and $8.42 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00235295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.21 or 0.01434297 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00041966 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00138704 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $665.61 or 0.07811536 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Gate.io, OKEx, Exrates, Binance, Huobi, Cobinhood, FCoin, Ovis, Upbit and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

