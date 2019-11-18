IONChain 1-Day Volume Hits $85,335.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One IONChain token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. Over the last week, IONChain has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. IONChain has a market cap of $877,627.00 and $85,335.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00233933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.87 or 0.01405352 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00033611 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00138019 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000088 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

