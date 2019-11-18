Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 18th (ABX, AEM, AGI, APR.UN, AR, ATD.B, BAYN, BEI.UN, BTO, CAR.UN)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 18th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$30.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$102.00 to C$99.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI)

had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$8.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) was given a C$12.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$3.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$45.50 to C$45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €77.00 ($89.53) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$54.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$46.00 to C$49.00.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) was given a C$48.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$56.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$48.50 to C$51.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$58.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) was given a C$0.25 target price by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) was given a C$9.00 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$1.10 to C$1.00.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$0.75 to C$0.80. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) was given a C$26.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$13.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.75. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$24.50 to C$23.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) was given a C$22.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$12.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$150.00 to C$145.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$16.50.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$5.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$5.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) was given a C$23.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €10.50 ($12.21) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$11.25.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$6.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$66.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its target price raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $35.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$1.10. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was given a $20.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$7.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$0.45 to C$0.40.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.30. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$64.00 to C$61.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$34.50 to C$31.00.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from $135.00 to $130.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$0.50 to C$0.35.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$6.00.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$11.75 to C$11.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$28.50 to C$26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) was given a C$4.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$4.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$31.50 to C$27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.90.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$7.00.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$0.35 to C$0.40. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €34.00 ($39.53) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was given a $11.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was given a $35.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

