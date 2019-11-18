Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fis Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF by 3,354.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 48,610 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $56.67.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

