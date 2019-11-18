InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in InterXion were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of InterXion by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,249,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,183,000 after buying an additional 1,293,785 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterXion by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,322,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,709,000 after buying an additional 1,179,223 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterXion by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,835,000 after buying an additional 468,646 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterXion by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 664,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,587,000 after buying an additional 379,971 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterXion by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,507,000 after buying an additional 366,540 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on InterXion from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.22.

Shares of INXN opened at $83.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 127.11, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.93. InterXion Holding NV has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

