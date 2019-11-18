InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 36.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 0.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 4.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 0.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InterDigital Wireless stock opened at $58.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.23. InterDigital Wireless has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $76.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.82 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.