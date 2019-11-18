Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSP. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 target price on Insperity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of NSP opened at $72.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. Insperity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 166.72%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $311,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,950,909.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $210,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,639. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

