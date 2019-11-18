Insider Selling: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CFO Sells $144,511.56 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $144,511.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,262.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $35.21 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $42.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.75 and a beta of 2.34.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 54.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 483.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

