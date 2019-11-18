Insider Selling: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) insider Sharon Shacham sold 20,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $312,000.00.

Sharon Shacham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Sharon Shacham sold 20,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $15.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $964.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.43.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.24% and a negative return on equity of 187.25%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 million. Analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,859,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,552,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 369,590 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 805,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 359,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KPTI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

