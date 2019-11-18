Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director William Stensrud sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Stensrud also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,050,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,292. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $29.47.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

Juniper Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,487,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,051,563,000 after buying an additional 298,516 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,336,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,477,000 after acquiring an additional 82,692 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,995,245 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,426,000 after acquiring an additional 904,100 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,126,788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,267,000 after acquiring an additional 231,399 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,993,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $74,084,000 after acquiring an additional 357,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on JNPR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

