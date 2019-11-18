Insider Selling: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Sells $1,212,640.57 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Christoph Schell sold 60,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,212,640.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,014.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HPQ stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 265.02%. The company had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 378.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on shares of HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

