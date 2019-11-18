Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.23, for a total transaction of $1,488,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $99.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.08. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $100.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $11,067,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $4,280,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $1,282,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $8,833,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

