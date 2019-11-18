Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells $169,225.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $169,225.00.

Richard Stanwood Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 24th, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $153,125.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $149,625.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $141,925.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $138,950.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $145,775.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $155,925.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $147,525.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $156,450.00.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $640.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.83 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 42.22% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPI shares. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after buying an additional 946,993 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in eXp World by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in eXp World by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 36,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

