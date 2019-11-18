Insider Selling: Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) Senior Officer Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) Senior Officer Anthony Robert Guglielmin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total value of C$206,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,257 shares in the company, valued at C$1,338,620.25.

Anthony Robert Guglielmin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Anthony Robert Guglielmin sold 29,947 shares of Ballard Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.50, for a total value of C$254,549.50.

On Friday, September 20th, Anthony Robert Guglielmin sold 25,000 shares of Ballard Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$177,500.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Anthony Robert Guglielmin sold 25,000 shares of Ballard Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$168,750.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Anthony Robert Guglielmin sold 25,000 shares of Ballard Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.10, for a total value of C$152,500.00.

Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of C$49.61 and a twelve month high of C$2.32.

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$32.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.79 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLD shares. HC Wainwright downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 1st.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

