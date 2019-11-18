Insider Selling: Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Director Sells 38,600 Shares of Stock

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $927,172.00.

Lars Ekman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Lars Ekman sold 91,016 shares of Amarin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,366,150.16.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $24.02 on Monday. Amarin Co. plc has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Amarin’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRN shares. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on shares of Amarin from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Svb Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 23,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amarin by 66.7% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 166.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in Amarin by 45.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 118.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

