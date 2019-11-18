Insider Selling: Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Director Sells 690,000 Shares of Stock

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Director Mark L. First sold 690,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $56,959,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,915.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Addus Homecare stock opened at $84.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.49. Addus Homecare Co. has a 52 week low of $57.94 and a 52 week high of $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of -0.16.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADUS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sidoti set a $115.00 target price on shares of Addus Homecare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Addus Homecare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

