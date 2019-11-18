Insider Buying: Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) Insider Purchases $37,800.00 in Stock

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) insider Sutton Jon bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00.

NYSEARCA BBC opened at $27.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96. Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

