Insider Buying: TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Director Buys $1,041,202.89 in Stock

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Director Matt Zuga bought 86,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $1,041,202.89.

TELA Bio stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.