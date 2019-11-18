Insider Buying: Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Director Purchases $48,829.44 in Stock

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Director Wexford Capital Lp bought 35,904 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $48,829.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $1.36 on Monday. Mammoth Energy Services Inc has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Mammoth Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was down 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TUSK shares. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Imperial Capital lowered Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Mammoth Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lowered Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 13.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,160,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 255,588 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 31.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 462,224 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 106.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 959,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 495,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 863,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 21,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 117.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 200,223 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

