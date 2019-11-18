Insider Buying: Heritage Global Inc (OTCMKTS:HGBL) CEO Purchases $95,700.00 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc (OTCMKTS:HGBL) CEO Ross Dove purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $95,700.00.

Ross Dove also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Ross Dove purchased 13,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,750.00.

Shares of HGBL opened at $0.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. Heritage Global Inc has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.15.

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Heritage Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services and the accounts receivable brokerage services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt.

