Insider Buying: CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Insider Buys $115,000.00 in Stock

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) insider David Harnisch purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $115,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $45.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.02 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 841.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,463,000 after purchasing an additional 909,510 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 239.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 516,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after purchasing an additional 363,999 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 218.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,370,000 after purchasing an additional 278,920 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 52.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 700,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,300,000 after purchasing an additional 241,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 76.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 501,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 217,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIT. TheStreet lowered CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

