Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Buys 201 Shares of Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 201 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.65 per share, with a total value of $17,416.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 729,355 shares in the company, valued at $63,198,610.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CNBKA traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $87.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,785. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.66. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $483.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $28.06 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 81,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNBKA shares. BidaskClub lowered Century Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Century Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.