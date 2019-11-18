Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) CEO Sells $2,726,900.00 in Stock

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $2,726,900.00.

Shares of NYSE IPHI opened at $73.70 on Monday. Inphi Co. has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $77.67. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Inphi’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 target price on Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Inphi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Inphi in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inphi during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Inphi by 56.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Inphi during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Inphi during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Inphi during the first quarter valued at $70,000.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

