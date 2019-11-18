Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) PT Raised to C$11.25

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$11.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

INO.UN traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,814. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.26 million and a PE ratio of 12.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.28.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

