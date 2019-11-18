InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.49

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.49 and last traded at $53.90, with a volume of 23773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on INMD. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $40.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 million. InMode had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 50.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in InMode during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

