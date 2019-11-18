ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €11.00 ($12.79) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.13 ($14.11).

ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

