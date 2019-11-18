Information Services Group’s (III) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

III has been the subject of several other reports. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Information Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. 54,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.37. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,048,000 after purchasing an additional 730,728 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

