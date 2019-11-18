Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) Given New GBX 38 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) had its target price cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 38 ($0.50) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IOG. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

IOG remained flat at $GBX 18.75 ($0.25) during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.80. The company has a market cap of $89.40 million and a P/E ratio of -3.99. Independent Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 28.81 ($0.38).

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

