Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,298.33 ($30.03).

IMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) target price (down from GBX 1,900 ($24.83)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,732.40 ($22.64) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,804.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,022.14. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,670 ($21.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,713.50 ($35.46). The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 72.01 ($0.94) per share. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $72.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.96%.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Mark Williamson purchased 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,121 ($27.71) per share, with a total value of £31,581.69 ($41,267.07). Also, insider Oliver Tant purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,776 ($23.21) per share, for a total transaction of £22,200 ($29,008.23).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

