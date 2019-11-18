IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,108.18 ($14.48).

IMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($16.07) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of IMI to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of IMI stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,103 ($14.41). 144,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,118. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,157 ($15.12). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,004.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 993.44. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

