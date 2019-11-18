ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 405,500 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 427,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $86.19 on Monday. ICF International has a one year low of $60.22 and a one year high of $92.06. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.40.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $373.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.01%.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $273,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,894,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 106.6% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 94.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ICF International in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ICF International in the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 6.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ICF International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

