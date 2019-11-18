Hydrogen Group (LON:HYDG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Hydrogen Group (LON:HYDG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON HYDG traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 38 ($0.50). 117,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40. Hydrogen Group has a 12 month low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 85 ($1.11). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 million and a PE ratio of 5.43.
Hydrogen Group Company Profile
