Hydrogen Group (LON:HYDG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Hydrogen Group (LON:HYDG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON HYDG traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 38 ($0.50). 117,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40. Hydrogen Group has a 12 month low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 85 ($1.11). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 million and a PE ratio of 5.43.

Hydrogen Group Company Profile

Hydrogen Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services for mid to senior level professional staff. The company offers professional support services, including legal, finance, technology, and business transformation; and technical and scientific market sector services, such as energy and life sciences.

