Hydro Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinEx, Fatbtc and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydro has a total market cap of $6.01 million and $2.93 million worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00042612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $649.64 or 0.07812489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000434 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012211 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00017370 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinEx, Upbit, DEx.top, BitForex, IDAX, IDEX, Bittrex, Fatbtc and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

